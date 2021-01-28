Advertisement

Fairbanks Morse wins Coast Guard engine service contract

The contract also includes delivery and installation of new engines, spare parts and nonrecurring engineering work.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:17 PM CST
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit-based engines manufacturer Fairbanks Morse said it has been awarded a six-year indefinite delivery and quantity contract by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Worth roughly $53 million, the contract allegedly enables Fairbanks Morse to increase engine lifecycle support for the U.S. Coast Guard’s 270-foot WMEC Famous Class Cutters, according to an announcement.

Fairbanks Morse was awarded this contract to provide services, personnel, facilities, expertise, technological information, special tools, supplies and incidental materials necessary to ensure the longevity of the fleet’s 18-cylinder FM 251F engines. The contract also includes delivery and installation of new engines, spare parts and nonrecurring engineering work.

