Attorney leaving Winnebago Co. Public Defender’s Office after more than 20 years

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Public Defender’s Office will be saying goodbye to Attorney David Doll.

Doll has served the county for more than two decades. He held the position of first deputy public defender from 2004 until he took over as public defender back in 2016.

His colleagues say he played a big role in the implementation of the county’s case management system, something Chief Judge Eugene Doherty said really made a mark on the public defender’s office.

