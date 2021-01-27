Next round of sub-zero chills descend upon the Stateline overnight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - No longer does the Stateline have to contend with snowfall, though somewhat breezy conditions may still be responsible for patchy blowing and drifting for a time Tuesday evening. The far more important meteorological development in the area’s, without a doubt, the arrival of much colder air. Already, by the 6:00 hour Tuesday evening, temperatures had fallen into the teens in some locales, with wind chills dipping into the single digits.

Temperatures are already down into the teens in spots, with chills in the single digits. This colder air arrives areawide overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’ll only be a matter of hours before the rest of our area joins the likes of Galena and Freeport as towns to see temperatures in the teens. In fact, when all’s said and done, temperatures are ticketed for the single digits to near 10° overnight, with wind chills likely to be slightly below 0° by the time we head out the door Wednesday.

Bundle up as you head out Wednesday morning, as wind chills are to be below 0° areawide. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday’s to epitomize the cliché “good news and bad news”. On the positive side of the ledger, a good amount of sunshine’s likely following a few early clouds.

A few early clouds Wednesday will yield to sun later in the day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Now comes the not so good news. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will struggle mightily to overcome a well-established northerly wind, meaning temperatures will likely to be restricted to the upper teens to lower 20s at best. Wind chills, while in positive territory by the afternoon, will likely remain in the single digits all day.

Though mixed sunshine will be present Wednesday, it won't do much to warm our temperatures, though chills should, for a time, ascend above zero. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As the sun goes down, expect temperatures to crash even more rapidly Wednesday evening. Wind chills may already drop to 0° or even narrowly below by the dinner hour.

Temperatures will fall quickly after sunset under clear skies and light winds. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

And, it’s only to get worse before it gets better. Clear skies and lighter winds are to allow for temperatures to potentially fall into negative territory areawide for the first time this winter come early Thursday morning.

An even colder start to Thursday is on the docket. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Even more sun’s on tap Thursday, though we’ll have to overcome the day’s frigid start in order to peak in the lower 20s for a second consecutive day.

Another day of sunshine's on tap for Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

If there’s a group that’ll tell you they welcome the colder temperatures, it’s the dozens of snow sculptors who’ll descend on Sinnissippi Park beginning Wednesday as the Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition gets underway. Over the years, sculptors have told me that ideal sculpting temperatures are in the 20s during the day, so, in their likely opinion, the incoming chill is a timely one!

Snow sculptors will be quite pleased with the forecast for quiet conditions and temperatures in the 20s Wednesday through Friday. The only wild card may be a wintry mix on Saturday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

