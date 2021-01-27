Loves Park provides funds to hospitality industry

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly 50 bars, restaurants and gaming businesses in Loves Park that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic will soon see some financial relief thanks to the city’s Hospitality Grant Program.

City council members approved more than $292,000 of local economic development funds to go to local businesses. City leaders say they’re happy to be able to support and provide economic and financial assistance to businesses in the hospitality industry, especially when they need it most.

The grant program was first introduced this month.

