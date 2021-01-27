Advertisement

Ill. minimum wage increase impacting Rockford Park District

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Jan. 1, the Illinois minimum wage rose to $11 an hour, marking the third jump in a year after Gov. Pritzker signed the legislation into law in 2019.

For companies and industries that work directly with hourly workers like the Rockford Park District, these rate increases come in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, placing an added strain on already struggling budgets.

The Rockford Park District Superintendent of Human Resources, Rhashonda Williams, discussed the impact of these changes.

