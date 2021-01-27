Freeport family escapes fire, arson investigators called

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A single family residence in Freeport was damaged after a fire on Wednesday morning.

According to the Freeport Fire Department, an odor of burning electrical was reported at 8:23 a.m. from 3002 W. Greenfield Dr. First responders found smoke coming from the eaves. The fire was found behind a wall in an upstairs bedroom and was quickly extinguished.

Residents were home at the time of the fire and everyone escaped safely. Damage is estimated at $50,000. Freeport arson investigators conducted the initial cause and origin investigation and a cause is yet to be determined, according to the Freeport Fire Department.

