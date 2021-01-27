Advertisement

Freeport family escapes fire, arson investigators called

Residents were home at the time of the fire and everyone escaped safely.
Freeport Fire Department
Freeport Fire Department(Freeport Fire Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:31 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A single family residence in Freeport was damaged after a fire on Wednesday morning.

According to the Freeport Fire Department, an odor of burning electrical was reported at 8:23 a.m. from 3002 W. Greenfield Dr. First responders found smoke coming from the eaves. The fire was found behind a wall in an upstairs bedroom and was quickly extinguished.

Residents were home at the time of the fire and everyone escaped safely. Damage is estimated at $50,000. Freeport arson investigators conducted the initial cause and origin investigation and a cause is yet to be determined, according to the Freeport Fire Department.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and two others seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday...
Two killed, two injured in three-vehicle crash on Highway 26
The peak intensity of the storm will be Saturday night.
FIRST ALERT: Next snow system arrives this weekend, several inches looking likely
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
State Patrol warns drivers to slow down and limit driving time when roads are slippery.
Latest snow emergencies, closings ahead of snowfall on Saturday

Latest News

Kindergarten students at Van Buren Elementary school in Janesville learn the day's lessons
Standardized testing back on in Janesville after a year of uncertainty
Freeport business
Downtown Freeport businesses could receive facelift from grant program
Stephenson County leaders begin search for next coroner
Stephenson County leaders begin search for next coroner
Business owners can apply for the grant that will help upgrade the front of stores in downtown...
Downtown Freeport businesses could receive renovation from grant program
Stephenson County Chairperson Bill Hadley says he has to appoint the next coroner by March.
Stephenson County Chairperson Bill Hadley begins search for next coroner