Community reflects on one month since Don Carter Lanes shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -It’s been one month since the fatal shooting at Don Carter Lanes, and owner Brad Sommer says things are slowly starting to return to normal.

“Unlike anything we’ve every experienced that’s for sure,” said Sommer. “Time kind of just sat still there for awhile, but with all the league bowlers and open bowlers coming back in it’s starting to feel like a bowling center again.”

The three men killed in the December 26 tragedy were frequent visitors of Don Carter Lanes.

“It’s sad,” said bowler Floyd Kuhn. “I knew one of the bowlers here, Jerome, everyone knows Jerome he was one of the better bowlers in the city and it was just a tragic thing. Can’t explain some of those things.”

Kuhn has bowled at Don Carter Lanes for more than twenty years. He says it feels good to be back, but knows why some don’t feel that way.

“I certainly understand why some people haven’t returned everybody has do what they feel is right,” said Kuhn.

While what happened at Don Carter Lanes will forever be apart of its history Sommer says it won’t be the whole story.

“We host tournaments, tons of leagues, high school teams come here for their matches, so we have to focus on that and not let the shooter define what Don Carter Lanes is,” said Sommer.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.