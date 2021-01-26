Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 185 COVID-19 cases

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the county to 25,488 on Monday.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 185 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

This brings the total number of cases to 25,488 on Monday. The total deaths stand at 386 stemming from COVID-19 as of Monday. The seven-day positivity rate is now 6.1 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 13,807 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

“With the introduction of the COVID-19 dashboards and additional data being provided at the County level, Winnebago County Health Department will discontinue producing its own daily and weekly reports on Friday, Nov. 13. Please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics,” according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 50 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. There is no change from Thursday’s report of 50.

