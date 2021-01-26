Snow exits Tuesday afternoon, time for clean-up and previewing the next system

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - All area warnings have been allowed to expire and the snow is on its way out. Have the shovel or snow blower handy along with the heavy coat because of wind chills in the teens in spots. Things will be mainly quiet for the end of the week until we get to the weekend.

Mother nature was not our friend Monday night. From the beginning this was never going to be the ‘storm of the century’ or anything like that, but the potential was there all around for some decent snowfall totals. Due to the dry air dominating most of the evening, areas near the Rockford metro were a bit delayed on the arrival of snow while areas south had many hours of snow beginning early Wednesday night.

Our final snowfall forecast called for most spots seeing 3-5 inches of snow with at most 5-7 inches. Last night and even continuing through the day, the worst travel will be on the rural roads thanks to the gusty northeast winds continuing. You will still want to allow a tad of extra time as plows will continue plowing the roads, especially the alleys and side streets Tuesday afternoon. Plus if you do need to travel on any open rural roads, quick reduced visibilities are possible along with slick spots on the roads.

Here is our final snowfall forecast for the snow storm, most totals ended in this range. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Snow totals as of 12:00 p.m. Tuesday verify the forecast, with the top tier of reported totals from the National Weather Service near 6 inches in our viewing area. There are several isolated snow reports we received that are a bit higher than that, too thanks to blowing snow. The official event total for Rockford is 2.9 inches, which is on the lower tier of snow totals.

These are the latest official snow totals from the National Weather Service as of 12:00 p.m. Tuesday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Gusty winds will still be around Tuesday along with the clouds. Wednesday calls for some partial clearing and perhaps a flurry or two with temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20s. This will continue through Friday but the pattern will remain quiet. However, we are continuing to monitor the potential for another weather-maker to arrive this weekend in the Rockford region.

Some flurries are possible Wednesday, otherwise the latter half of the week looks sunny and dry. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

This is still several days away and many changes will be made. But signs are showing that an area of low pressure eyes the Midwest that has the potential for more accumulating snow. Details at this point in time are there but still not reliable. It could be a storm, it could be something smaller. We do not know that information just yet. But keep in the back of your minds that beginning Saturday night through Monday as a time for more winter weather potentially. Also please be careful of where you get the information about this storm so far in advance.

We are continuing to monitor another system for this weekend. Still too far out and needs more fine-tuning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.