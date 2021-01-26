Rockford PD investigating after Friday night shootings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is investigating after two separate shootings on Friday night in the city.

First, at 9:05 p.m., officers were called to the 2900 block of Lawndale Ave. for a report of a shooting victim, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, said he was shot at while driving in the area of Auburn Street and Ridge Avenue. He suffered an apparent gunshot wound to his leg, was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for the non-life threatening injury and then released.

Later that night at 11:30 p.m., police were called to a local hospital for a gunshot victim.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, said he was driving in the area of N. Rockton Avenue and Whitman Street when he heard shots fired, and realized he had been shot. He was shot in the upper torso, and is currently listed in stable condition, according to the Rockford Police Department.

