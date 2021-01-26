Mercyhealth begins vaccination process for patients in Phase 1B

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mercyhealth has begun notifying patients who are eligible with Mercyhealth MyChart access, providing them with an invitation to schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“This week, the Illinois Department of Public Health moved COVID-19 vaccine rollout to Phase 1B, allowing frontline essential workers and residents age 65 and older to get vaccinated beginning January 25. Vaccinations will begin this week, by appointment only. Anyone who does not have invitation will not be able to get vaccinated,” according to Mercyhealth.

Mercyhealth patients who don’t have a MyChart account can request an activation code by clicking the “Request an Account” button here.

“Proactive notification through other outreach methods, such as mail, phone and email, will be utilized as our vaccine supply allows. At this time, there is not a phone number to call to schedule nor is there a wait list. Mercyhealth will provide outreach and vaccinations to our patients as quickly as we are able to do so,” according to Mercyhealth.

Vaccines will be administered at one centralized location by appointment only.

“Please be patient. Due to the large number of individuals who are eligible and the limited amount of available vaccine, it may still be some time before we are able to schedule everyone for a vaccination. To keep phone lines open for other health care needs, please do not call your clinic or hospital to schedule an appointment,” according to Mercyhealth.

Individuals wanting the vaccine through the health department must be registered here, be patient, and wait for their appointment. While Phase 1B began on Jan. 25, Mercyhealth says no vaccines will be given on a walk-in basis.

