Juvenile arrested after armed robbery in Rockford

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 17-year-old male was charged with aggravated robbery in Rockford on Sunday night.

At 7:05 p.m., officers were sent to the area of 16th Avenue and 4th Street for a report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers viewed a juvenile suspect fleeing on foot. He was caught a short time later, taken into custody, and lodged in juvenile detention, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The victim said that as he was walking home from a local store, the suspect approached him at the intersection. The suspect then brandished a BB gun, and told the victim to give him his wallet, keys, cell phone and two cases of beer.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized the charge of aggravated robbery against the suspect.

