IDPH: 3,667 new COVID-19 cases, 87 deaths in Ill.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 3,667 new and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois. In addition, officials announced 87 additional deaths on Tuesday.

The deaths reported Tuesday are:

- Adams County: 2 males 70′s

- Alexander County: 1 female 60′s

- Bond County: 1 female 80′s

- Brown County: 1 male 70′s

- Calhoun County: 1 female 80′s

- Champaign County: 1 male 70′s

- Clay County: 1 male 70′s

- Cook County: 2 males 40′s, 1 female 50′s, 1 male 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 2 males 80′s, 1 female 90′s, 1 male 90′s

- Crawford County: 1 male 70′s

- DeWitt County: 1 male 70′s

- DuPage County: 2 males 70′s, 3 males 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- Edgar County: 1 female 60′s

- Effingham County: 1 male 50′s, 1 male 70′s

- Franklin County: 1 male 60′s

- Hancock County: 1 female 90′s

- Hardin County: 1 male 70′s

- Jefferson County: 1 female 60′s

- Jersey County: 1 female 70′s

- Kane County: 1 female 50′s, 1 female 70′s, 1 female 80′s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 60′s

- Kendall County: 1 male 50′s, 1 male 80′s

- Lake County: 3 males 70′s, 2 females 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 male 90′s

- Lawrence County: 1 female 70′s

- Livingston County: 1 female 80′s

- Logan County: 1 female 70′s

- Macon County: 1 female 90′s

- Madison County: 1 female 60′s, 1 male 60′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- McLean County: 1 male 90′s

- Mercer County: 1 female 60′s

- Montgomery County: 1 female 50′s, 1 female 70′s, 1 male 80′s

- Ogle County: 1 male 80′s

- Peoria County: 1 female 40′s, 1 male 50′s, 1 female 70′s, 1 female 90′s

- Perry County: 1 female 90′s

- Putnam County: 1 female 70′s

- Randolph County: 1 male 70′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 70′s

- Saline County: 1 female 90′s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 90′s, 1 male 90′s

- Tazewell County: 1 male 60′s

- Vermilion County: 1 male 80′s

- Warren County: 1 male 70′s

- Will County: 1 male 60′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 60′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,108,430 cases, including 18,883 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 69,285 specimens for a total 15,553,319. As of last night, 3,001 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 608 patients were in the ICU and 320 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Jan. 19 – Jan. 25 is 4.6 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 19 – Jan. 25 is 5.7 percent.

A total of 1,227,625 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 537,050 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,764,675. IDPH is currently reporting a total of 719,995 vaccines administered, including 110,403 for long-term care facilities. Yesterday, a total of 27,232 doses were administered. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 30,180 doses.

