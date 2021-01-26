House fire reported in Stillman Valley

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - A house fire was reported in Stillman Valley on Monday night.

#Breaking Fire crews are at a structure fire in the 1200 block of Linda Ave. Posted by WIFR TV on Monday, January 25, 2021

There are no reported injuries to pets or people.

A fire started in the chimney at 1251 Linda Ave. at around 5:45 p.m. Crews are working to get the fire under control. Blackhawk, New Milford, Stillman Valley, Cherry Valley, West Suburban, North West, Monroe Center, North Park and Byron crews are all responding. There are no hydrants nearby so fire crews are shuttling water to the scene.

This is a developing story. 23 News has a crew on the way to the scene.

