Advertisement

Driver arrested after hitting at least 6 people in Oregon, killing one

Police say the suspect eventually crashed the Honda Element he was driving and tried to flee on...
Police say the suspect eventually crashed the Honda Element he was driving and tried to flee on foot, but witnesses corralled him until he could be taken into custody.(Source: KATU via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:52 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say a motorist fatally struck one person and hit other people along streets and sidewalks in Portland, Oregon, before he fled on foot and was arrested.

Police say one person who was hit Monday died at a hospital. Five other people were hurt and taken to hospitals. Authorities said they believe more people were hurt who did not need ambulance transport.

Police received a call shortly after 1 p.m. that a driver had hit a pedestrian in the Southeastern part of the city.

Additional calls then came from people saying a person driving the same suspect vehicle, a Honda Element, was striking other people and vehicles.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some furry friends made a long trip from an Alabama animal shelter to Poplar Grove to meet...
More than 30 dogs rescued from overpopulated Alabama shelters and brought to the Stateline
This is the preliminary snowfall potential forecast for the areas with the best chances to see...
FIRST ALERT: Light snow through early Sunday then a winter storm arrives Monday
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday and early Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY MONDAY: Several hours of heavy, wet snow on the way Monday
Snow emergencies, closings from winter weather Monday night
Shooting graphic
2 people shot, taken to hospital in Belvidere

Latest News

Doctors advise people to be careful when shoveling snow
Doctors advise people to be careful when shoveling snow
Experts with SwedishAmerican say cleaning the driveway of heavy snow can end in a trip to the...
Doctors advise people to be careful when shoveling snow
Point-In-Time Count for the homeless
Homeless Point-In-Time Count
Despite the anticipated snow, a group of dedicated volunteers took to the streets of Rockford...
Rockford volunteers participate in annual Point-In-Time Count