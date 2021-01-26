Advertisement

Doctors advise people to be careful when shoveling snow

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thousands across the Stateline will need to use a shovel to clear snow, but experts at SwedishAmerican warn that clearing your driveway could lead to a trip to the emergency room.

Dr. Muhammed Shareef with SwedishAmerican says it is important to be careful while shoveling snow, especially when it is extremely heavy. Shareef says many do not realize the strain shoveling can put on the back arms and heart. He says some do not travel to the hospital because of the snowy conditions and that can be life-threatening.

“if you do have medical conditions and there’s no way around it I think it is important to take care of your health and let your body tell you what it’s ok doing, bundle up stay warm outside but at the same time if you are going to shovel go very slow at a time,” Shareef said.

Shareef says it’s important for people to take breaks if they need to while shoveling and do your best to push the snow rather than lift it if you can.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some furry friends made a long trip from an Alabama animal shelter to Poplar Grove to meet...
More than 30 dogs rescued from overpopulated Alabama shelters and brought to the Stateline
This is the preliminary snowfall potential forecast for the areas with the best chances to see...
FIRST ALERT: Light snow through early Sunday then a winter storm arrives Monday
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday and early Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY MONDAY: Several hours of heavy, wet snow on the way Monday
Snow emergencies, closings from winter weather Monday night
Shooting graphic
2 people shot, taken to hospital in Belvidere

Latest News

Doctors advise people to be careful when shoveling snow
Doctors advise people to be careful when shoveling snow
Point-In-Time Count for the homeless
Homeless Point-In-Time Count
Despite the anticipated snow, a group of dedicated volunteers took to the streets of Rockford...
Rockford volunteers participate in annual Point-In-Time Count
File image
19-year-old faces weapon charges, Rockford PD says