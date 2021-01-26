Doctors advise people to be careful when shoveling snow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thousands across the Stateline will need to use a shovel to clear snow, but experts at SwedishAmerican warn that clearing your driveway could lead to a trip to the emergency room.

Dr. Muhammed Shareef with SwedishAmerican says it is important to be careful while shoveling snow, especially when it is extremely heavy. Shareef says many do not realize the strain shoveling can put on the back arms and heart. He says some do not travel to the hospital because of the snowy conditions and that can be life-threatening.

“if you do have medical conditions and there’s no way around it I think it is important to take care of your health and let your body tell you what it’s ok doing, bundle up stay warm outside but at the same time if you are going to shovel go very slow at a time,” Shareef said.

Shareef says it’s important for people to take breaks if they need to while shoveling and do your best to push the snow rather than lift it if you can.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.