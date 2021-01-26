CVS completes first round of COVID-19 vaccine doses

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - CVS Health completed its first round of COVID-19 vaccines through its skilled nursing facilities program.

Officials administered vaccines at 331 nursing home facilities in Illinois. That’s more than 38,000 vaccine doses given to some of the state’s most vulnerable residents. There is no timeline for widespread distribution at CVS locations.

The pharmaceutical giant says it plans to administer a second dose of the vaccine to long term care residents at the end of February.

