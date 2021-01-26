Advertisement

CVS completes first round of COVID-19 vaccine doses

Officials administered vaccines at 331 nursing home facilities in Illinois.
(WIBW)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - CVS Health completed its first round of COVID-19 vaccines through its skilled nursing facilities program.

Officials administered vaccines at 331 nursing home facilities in Illinois. That’s more than 38,000 vaccine doses given to some of the state’s most vulnerable residents. There is no timeline for widespread distribution at CVS locations.

The pharmaceutical giant says it plans to administer a second dose of the vaccine to long term care residents at the end of February.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow emergencies, closings from winter weather Monday night
Some furry friends made a long trip from an Alabama animal shelter to Poplar Grove to meet...
More than 30 dogs rescued from overpopulated Alabama shelters and brought to the Stateline
Shooting graphic
2 people shot, taken to hospital in Belvidere
George McCarty
Freeport School Board president dies from COVID-19-related illness
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday and early Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY MONDAY: Several hours of heavy, wet snow on the way Monday

Latest News

COVID variants
Winnebago Co. adds 49 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Grant money
Loves Park provides funds to hospitality industry
Illinois Minimum Wage and the Rockford Park District
Ill. minimum wage increase impacting Rockford Park District
CENSUS: PEOPLE LEAVING ILLINOIS
2020 Census data impact on Illinois