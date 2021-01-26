Chick-fil-A manager saves COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said that traffic was backed up for over an hour at the drive-thru vaccination clinic.
SOUTH CAROLINA (CBS) - A South Carolina town called on the expertise of a Chick-fil-A manager to direct a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine site after it was hampered by a computer problem, according to Business Insider.
Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said that traffic was backed up for over an hour at the drive-thru vaccination clinic, which scheduled 1,032 appointments in a church parking lots.
“We asked local Chic Fil A manager Jerry Walkowiak for help today after a computer glitch backed up things at the drive-through vaccination site. Instead of just giving advice, this video shows what he did,” the Mayor wrote on Facebook.
Haynie also tweeted a video of Walkowiak directing traffic through the ten vaccination sites at the drive. “When you need help, call the pros,” he wrote, according to Business Insider.
