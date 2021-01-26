Advertisement

Chicago Bears get bobbleheads on anniversary of Super Bowl win

It was 35 years ago Tuesday the famed ’85 Bears pummeled the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XX.
National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum
By CBS
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHICAGO (CBS) - It’s a special anniversary for the Chicago Bears and their diehard fans.

It was 35 years ago Tuesday the famed ’85 Bears pummeled the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XX. To commemorate the occasion for the beloved Bears, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled six new dolls.

The limited-edition bobbleheads include “Sweetness” Walter Payton diving for a touchdown, punky QB Jim McMahon and “Da Coach” Mike Ditka. Also included: Brian Urlacher riding a bear.

All six bobbleheads sell for $40 each plus shipping.

