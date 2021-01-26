19-year-old faces weapon charges, Rockford PD says

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 19-year-old Rockford man was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon on Sunday night.

At 10:50 p.m., Rockford police attempted a traffic stop in the 4300 block of Harrison Avenue when the vehicle fled. The vehicle continued to flee for a short distance and came to a halt on Middlebury Avenue, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The driver, identified as Isiah Meinert, fled on foot, but was taken into custody a short time later. Officers were able to recover two discarded loaded handguns and an extended magazine.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, two counts of no valid FOID, fleeing to elude and various traffic offenses according to the Rockford Police Department, according to the Rockford Police Department

