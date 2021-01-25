Advertisement

West Texas Girl Scout and dad build plexiglass shield for cookie season

By Melanie Camacho
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - Girl Scouts across America pride themselves on building courage, confidence, character, and making the world a better place.

Jaycee Gutierrez, 9, from Lubbock wanted to do just that by selling cookies behind a plexiglass shield during the pandemic.

She set up her booth on Saturday.

“It keeps us safe from getting COVID-19,” she said.

Jaycee and her dad crafted the homemade safeguard at their house and put it to the test, cutting it and decorating it with remote-controlled lights.

A mask wasn’t enough for this young entrepreneur.

“It’s really fun, and we get to do a lot of fun stuff,” she said about bonding with her dad.

Her customers appreciate the extra safeguard as Jaycee said she hopes to sell more than 1,500 boxes.

Copyright 2021 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some furry friends made a long trip from an Alabama animal shelter to Poplar Grove to meet...
More than 30 dogs rescued from overpopulated Alabama shelters and brought to the Stateline
This is the preliminary snowfall potential forecast for the areas with the best chances to see...
FIRST ALERT: Light snow through early Sunday then a winter storm arrives Monday
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday and early Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY MONDAY: Several hours of heavy, wet snow on the way Monday
Two students at Clinton High School report being sexually assaulted during a school sporting...
Former Clinton High School coach arrested on physical child abuse charges
The City of Freeport declares a snow emergency

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci comments on the goal of 100 million vaccinations in Biden's first 100 days in...
US virus numbers drop, but race against new strains heats up
Former Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron is honored during a ceremony before a baseball game between...
Hank Aaron’s death prompts call to change team name: Braves to Hammers
President Biden lifted the transgender ban in the U.S. military on Monday.
Biden reverses Trump ban on transgender people in military
FILE - In this Thursday, April 18, 2019 file photo, a sign for the Department of Justice hangs...
Watchdog probes if DOJ officials tried to overturn election
George McCarty
FSD 145 Board President dies from COVID-19 related illness