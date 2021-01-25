ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Ahead of the anticipated snowstorm Monday Jan. 25 the City of Freeport declares a snow emergency.

City leaders say with the possibility of 4 to 6 inches of snow between Monday and Tuesday afternoon that residents are conscious of where they park their cars. The city asks that all vehicles be parked in driveways by 8 a.m. Monday morning and to pay attention to odd/even parking until 8 a.m. on Thursday.

All central business district residents need to remove their cars from the street for a 72 hour period starting Monday morning.

Any cars parked in the wrong spot will be towed at the owner’s expense. Homeowners must clear sidewalks within 12 hours from when the snow stops.

