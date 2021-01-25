Snow emergencies in effect Monday night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Several communities in our viewing area are under snow emergencies as winter weather moves through the Rockford Region and beyond Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Due to anticipated weather conditions during the next couple days, the Director of Public Works has declared a “Snow Emergency” for the city of Rockford Monday and Tuesday.

From 8 p.m. Monday through 8 a.m. Tuesday, there will be odd side parking. Enforcement teams will be deployed throughout the snow event to ticket offenders, according to Public Works Superintendent Mitch L:eatherby. Even side parking will be effective at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

“In order for our crews to remove snow and ice from city streets, we must have the ability to safely and effectively maneuver a plow up and down our streets. If a snow or ice storm reaches the point that streets are becoming difficult to clear, city officials can declare a Snow Emergency,” according to the city of Rockford.

Contractors are scheduled to begin plowing residential streets late evening Monday night, depending on storm timing and snowfall amounts.

“A Snow Emergency requires that vehicles be parked on the odd side of the street when the date ends in an odd number and on the even side of the street when the date ends on an even number. For example, on Jan. 5, you would park on the odd side of the street. If the snow emergency carries into the next day, at 8 a.m. your car should be moved to the even side of the street,” according to the city of Rockford.

A snow emergency was also declared for the Village of Machesney Park on Monday at 5 p.m. Residents are asked to remove any vehicles from the roadway until the snow has ended and contractors have cleared the roadway of snow.

Violating this ordinance shall be subject to a fine of not less than $25 and not more than $100 and in addition, the vehicle constituting the violation may be removed and stored at the owner’s expense. Further information may be obtained from the Village of Machesney Park at 877-5432, or at the Winnebago County Sheriffs Police, Machesney Park Division at 877-5519.

