Advertisement

Reminders for residents as winter storm moves through Illinois

The guide is available, in digital form, on the Ready Illinois website.
Ways to prepare and prevent property damage from winter storms
Ways to prepare and prevent property damage from winter storms(Marresa Burke)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Emergency Management Agency is encouraging all Illinoisans to make safety a priority as a winter storm moves across the state. 

The National Weather Service is forecasting accumulating snow for northern Illinois, while snow and ice will make travel treacherous for parts of central Illinois.  To help Illinoisans prepare for winter weather, IEMA and the NWS developed a Winter Weather Preparedness Guide to help Illinois residents stay safe during winter weather.

“Being unprepared for winter weather is not only inconvenient, but it can be dangerous,” IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau said. “We are encouraging all Illinoisans to take a few minutes to put together your home and vehicle emergency supply kits and review the steps you should take to stay safe during hazardous winter weather.”

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency maintains the Ready Illinois website which includes critical safety information to help Illinoisans before, during and after any hazard, man-made or natural.

You can stay ahead of incoming winter weather by following the National Weather Service in your area. More tips for staying safe at home and on the road are available in a Winter Weather Preparedness guide developed by IEMA and the National Weather Service. The guide is available, in digital form, on the Ready Illinois website.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some furry friends made a long trip from an Alabama animal shelter to Poplar Grove to meet...
More than 30 dogs rescued from overpopulated Alabama shelters and brought to the Stateline
This is the preliminary snowfall potential forecast for the areas with the best chances to see...
FIRST ALERT: Light snow through early Sunday then a winter storm arrives Monday
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday and early Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY MONDAY: Several hours of heavy, wet snow on the way Monday
Two students at Clinton High School report being sexually assaulted during a school sporting...
Former Clinton High School coach arrested on physical child abuse charges
The City of Freeport declares a snow emergency

Latest News

Power Outage
Outages reported at intersections throughout Rockford
COVID-19 in Illinois
IDPH: 2,944 new COVID-19 cases, 49 deaths in Ill.
File photo: COVID-19 vaccines
New COVID-19 vaccination website launched in Illinois
George McCarty
FSD 145 Board President dies from COVID-19 related illness