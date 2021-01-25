Reminders for residents as winter storm moves through Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Emergency Management Agency is encouraging all Illinoisans to make safety a priority as a winter storm moves across the state.

The National Weather Service is forecasting accumulating snow for northern Illinois, while snow and ice will make travel treacherous for parts of central Illinois. To help Illinoisans prepare for winter weather, IEMA and the NWS developed a Winter Weather Preparedness Guide to help Illinois residents stay safe during winter weather.

“Being unprepared for winter weather is not only inconvenient, but it can be dangerous,” IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau said. “We are encouraging all Illinoisans to take a few minutes to put together your home and vehicle emergency supply kits and review the steps you should take to stay safe during hazardous winter weather.”

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency maintains the Ready Illinois website which includes critical safety information to help Illinoisans before, during and after any hazard, man-made or natural.

You can stay ahead of incoming winter weather by following the National Weather Service in your area. More tips for staying safe at home and on the road are available in a Winter Weather Preparedness guide developed by IEMA and the National Weather Service. The guide is available, in digital form, on the Ready Illinois website.

