Region 1 moves to Phase 4, IDPH says

Information about which tier and phase regions are in can be found at the top of the IDPH website homepage.
Dine-in services are back.
Dine-in services are back.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Region 1 — Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago Counties — are moving to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan effective Monday.

RESTAURANTS AND BARS

• Indoor dining and drinking now permitted for parties of up to 10 people

• Seated areas should be arranged so that tables allow for 6 feet between parties; impermeable barriers may be installed between booths which are less than 6 feet apart

RETAIL AND SERVICE COUNTER

• Continue capacity limit of no more than 50 percent occupancy

PERSONAL CARE

• Continue capacity limit of no more than 50 percent occupancy

INDOOR/OUTDOOR RECREATION

• Reopening select indoor recreation facilities (e.g., bowling alleys, skating rinks); indoor playgrounds and trampoline parks should remain closed

• Indoor recreation to operate at lesser of 50 customers or 50 percent of facility capacity

MUSEUMS

• Capacity limit of no more than 25 percent occupancy

• Guided tours should be limited to 50 or fewer people per group

MEETINGS AND SOCIAL EVENTS

• Limit to the lesser of 50 people or 50 percent of room capacity

• Multiple groups may meet in the same facility if they are socially distanced and in separate rooms

“IDPH will continue to closely monitor test positivity, ICU bed availability, and the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19.  Should data show regions trending in the wrong direction, based on the established mitigation metrics, regions could once again find themselves in a higher tier with increased measures,” the IDPH said.

Metrics from the IDPH for moving from a higher to lower tier are as follows:

Moving from Tier 3 to Tier 2

o Test positivity rate = 8 percent and below 12 percent for three consecutive days (7-day average); and

o Staffed ICU bed availability = 20 percent for three consecutive days (7-day average); and

o Sustained decline in COVID patients in hospital (7-day average for 7 of 10 days)

Moving from Tier 2 to Tier 1

o Test positivity rate between 6.5 percent and 8 percent for three consecutive days (7-day average); and

o Staffed ICU bed availability = 20 percent for three consecutive days (7-day average); and

o No sustained increase in COVID patients in hospital (7-day average for 7 of 10 days)

Moving from Tier 1 to Phase 4

o Test positivity rate = 6.5 percent for three consecutive days (7-day average); and

o Staffed ICU bed availability = 20 percent for three consecutive days (7-day average); and

o No sustained increase in COVID patients in hospital (7-day average for 7 of 10 days)

Information about mitigation and resurgence metrics can be found on the IDPH website.

Region 2 also moved to Phase 4 on Monday, according to the IDPH.

