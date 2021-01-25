Region 1 moves into Phase 4 of statewide “Restore Illinois” COVID-19 plan

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Stateline businesses get more good news as the Illinois Department of Public Health moves Region 1 into Phase 4 of Governor Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” plan on Monday, but all the shifting between tiers and phases can get confusing.

“I don’t even know what stage four is,” said Louis Krist.

“I don’t really understand all of the rules,” said Suzan Mcgaw. “It’s a bit much because it keeps changing.”

With the everchanging nature of COVID-19, community members said it’s confusing to keep up with the meaning of each phase.

“I don’t know if we can actually go out to eat, or do we have to go through a drive thru,” said Krist.

Boone County Public Health Administrator, Dr. Amanda Mehl, said it’s important to understand that Phase 4 has lighter COVID-19 restrictions. The region (Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, Winnebago) moved there after reporting a positivity rate between 6.5% and 8% for 3 consecutive days.

“Cases are trending downward across the state, and definitely in region one,” said Mehl. “We watched our positivity rate drop in region one significantly in the last two to four weeks.”

Mehl said restaurants can now host parties up to 10 people and social events can go forward with up to 50 people.

“Like bowling alleys, ice skating rinks are able to reopen. Indoor playgrounds and trampoline parks should remain closed at this time,” said Mehl.

Although, Mehl said in order to stay in Phase 4, the public must remain vigilant about safety precautions. That includes hand washing, social distancing and mask wearing.

“As we start to reopen things, as we start to enjoy things that we have missed for so many months, we still need to do a lot of those basic, public health measures we’ve been talking about since the spring of 2020,” Mehl said.

For more information on Phase 4 of the “Restore Illinois” plan, visit IDPH’s website.

