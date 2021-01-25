Outages reported at intersections throughout Rockford
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford announced there are several traffic intersections throughout the area without power on Monday afternoon.
There are no traffic lights on in these areas due to a ComEd issue, according to the city. If you encounter an intersection with no power, treat it as a four-way stop.
ComEd is working to resolve the issue.
