Outages reported at intersections throughout Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford announced there are several traffic intersections throughout the area without power on Monday afternoon.

There are no traffic lights on in these areas due to a ComEd issue, according to the city. If you encounter an intersection with no power, treat it as a four-way stop.

INTERSECTION OUTAGES: We are aware of several intersections throughout the community without power and, therefore, no lights due to a ComEd issue. If you encounter an intersection with no power, please treat it as a four-way stop. ComEd is working to resolve the issue. — City of Rockford (@CityofRockford) January 25, 2021

ComEd is working to resolve the issue.

