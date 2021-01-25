Advertisement

Outages reported at intersections throughout Rockford

If you encounter an intersection with no power, treat it as a four-way stop.
Power Outage
Power Outage(AP)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford announced there are several traffic intersections throughout the area without power on Monday afternoon.

There are no traffic lights on in these areas due to a ComEd issue, according to the city. If you encounter an intersection with no power, treat it as a four-way stop.

ComEd is working to resolve the issue.

