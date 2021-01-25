New COVID-19 vaccination website launched in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Governor Pritzker announced a new portal to provide residents with accessible information about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The portal will provide eligible residents with nearby vaccination sites, information on how to make an appointment to receive the vaccine, updates on the state’s plan and eligibility and answers to frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Gov. Pritzker’s office.

“Today, as we launch the newest phase of our Vaccine Administration Plan for frontline essential workers and those 65 and over, I’m proud to announce our statewide vaccination site locator, searchable by zip code and city, here,” Gov. Pritzker said. “This site will serve as a hub of all vaccine-related information, directing residents to the appointment booking homepages of our 97 local health departments and our pharmacy partners, which will total hundreds of locations statewide. That also includes information on our first Illinois National Guard mass vaccination site, opening tomorrow at Tinley Park Convention Center, and will be updated as more state-run sites and hundreds of additional local options come online. As federal supply is currently limited and every state in the nation is facing a shortage, I urge all eligible Illinoisans to check back regularly for available appointments – and in the meantime, mask up, keep our distance, wash our hands, and remember we’ll stay healthy and safe if we look out for each other.”

Beginning Monday, Walgreens will provide vaccines at 92 sites across the state, eligible residents can schedule an appointment here. Jewel-Osco will begin vaccinating eligible residents Tuesday and the link to schedule an appointment is now live and can be found here.

Over the next few days, additional pharmacy partners will be coming online and opening registration for appointments. Taken together, these pharmacy partners will provide hundreds of sites in every region of the state, according to Gov. Pritzker’s office.

Over 3.2 million Illinoisans are eligible for Phase 1B. Eligible residents will be able to receive a vaccine at one of the Illinois National Guard assisted sites, at a site operated by a local health department, or at a partner pharmacy.

At this time, these sites will be available by appointment only. As the federal supply of vaccines increases and Illinois receives more vaccine, the state will launch walk-in locations and expand sites to additional providers like doctor’s offices and urgent care clinics. More information about those locations will be released in the coming weeks, according to Gov. Pritzker’s office.

