Illinois Tollway responding to winter storm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Tollway is deploying its full fleet of 196 snowplows and opening its Snow Operations Center to coordinate the agency’s system wide response to a winter storm moving into the region Monday.

The winter storm is expected to continuing through Monday night, possibly affecting drivers during their Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes. The tollway is advising drivers to slow down and allow additional time for their travels as heavy snowfall and high winds at times may reduce visibility and affect pavement conditions.

“Our crews will be working throughout this storm to keep our roads clear and our customers safe,” Illinois Tollway Executive Director José Alvarez said. “We’re reminding drivers to slow down and be alert for varying roadway conditions as this storm moves through our area. Drivers should steer clear of plows and emergency vehicles so they have the extra room they need to safely do their work.”

To respond to this weather event, the Illinois Tollway has a full complement of more than 200 staff and supervisors working per shift, around the clock, if necessary, to ensure that roadways are kept clear of snow and ice.

Drivers whose vehicles become disabled or who need help should remain in their cars, activate their hazard lights and dial *999 from a cellphone for assistance from the Illinois Tollway and Illinois State Police District 15. Drivers will be asked to note the roadway they are using, as well as the direction of travel and nearest milepost or crossroad. For crashes involving property damage only, drivers should report the incident to 630-241-6800 ext. 5042 and continue driving.

Drivers can receive real-time information on pavement conditions and roadway incidents by signing up for Tollway Trip Tweets from the Tollway’s website. Tweeters can follow all five Tollway Trips or just the roadways that interest them. The five are: 94_294_Tollway, @I_90_Tollway, @I_88_Tollway, @I_355_Tollway and @IL_390_Tollway.

The Illinois Tollway reminds motorists the state’s “Move Over Law” requires motorists to change lanes or to slow down and proceed with caution when passing any vehicle stopped on the side of the road with hazard lights activated. Drivers may visit here for more information on “Give Them Distance, Drop it and Drive,” and other Tollway safety campaigns aimed at making the road safer for everyone.

The Illinois Tollway also reminds customers that oases located along the Tollway system serve as warming centers and also provide drivers an opportunity to check their vehicles, fill their gas tanks or simply take a break. On the Tri-State Tollway (I-94/I-294/I-80), there are four oases: Lake Forest, O’Hare, Hinsdale and Chicago Southland Lincoln in South Holland. There is an oasis on the Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88) in DeKalb and on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90) in Belvidere.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.