IDPH: 2,944 new COVID-19 cases, 49 deaths in Ill.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,944 new and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois. In addition, officials announced 49 additional deaths on Monday.

The deaths reported Thursday are:

- Boone County: 1 male 60′s

- Coles County: 1 male 70′s

- Cook County: 1 male 40′s, 2 males 50′s, 3 females 60′s, 2 males 60′s, 2 females 70′s, 2 females 80′s, 2 males 80′s, 1 female 90′s, 3 males 90′s

- DeKalb County: 1 female 80′s

- DuPage County: 1 male 60′s, 2 females 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 male 90′s

- Fulton County: 1 male 80′s

- Henry County: 1 male 90′s

- Kane County: 1 female 50′s, 1 male 50′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s

- Lake County: 2 males 50′s, 1 female 60′s

- Macoupin County: 1 female 80′s

- Madison County: 1 female 60′s, 1 female 90′s

- McHenry County: 1 female 60′s, 1 male 70′s

- McLean County: 1 female 70′s

- Peoria County: 1 male 60′s

- Randolph County: 1 male 70′s

- Sangamon County: 1 male 60′s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 80′s

- Tazewell County: 1 female 90′s

- Will County: 1 male 80′s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 90′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,104,763 cases, including 18,798 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 74,202 specimens for a total 15,484,034. As of Sunday night, 2,962 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 601 patients were in the ICU and 302 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Jan. 18 – Jan. 24 is 4.7 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 18 – Jan. 24 is 5.8 percent.

A total of 1,112,725 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 550,050 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,662,775. IDPH is currently reporting a total of 692,763 vaccines administered, including 110,403 for long-term care facilities. Yesterday, a total of 11,290 doses were administered. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 28,171 doses.

If all the mitigation metrics continue to improve, regions 8 and 9 will move into Tier 1 on Tuesday, Jan. 26, according to Pritzker’s office.

