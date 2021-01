ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Harlem-Roscoe Firefighters respond to the I-90 exit ramp before 8 p.m. Sunday.

The department says South Beloit Firefighters assisted at the scene. One passenger was extricated from the car and taken to the hospital.

