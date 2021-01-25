Hot Wheels exhibit opens at Discovery Center Museum in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A brand new exhibit at the Discovery Center Museum brings the childhood fun of playing with Hot Wheels toys to Rockford.

The exhibit features multiple interactive stations that allow people to race, collide and get behind the wheel of a race car. A wall is filled with models of the long time child’s toy and you can even change a tire to a hot rod. Marketing Director With The Discovery Center Ann Marie Walker says the exhibit is meant for everyone to enjoy.

“Everybody with families is looking for things to do to get out where they feel relatively safe and we’re pleased that Discovery Center can be one of those places and so we wanted to have things for them to do here something special for them to do.” Walker said.

