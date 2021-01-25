Advertisement

FSD 145 Board President dies from COVID-19 related illness

McCarty was in his fourth year as a member of the Board of Education and had served as president since Sept. of 2020.
George McCarty
George McCarty(The Journal Standard)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - George McCarty, President of the FSD 145 Board of Education died on Sunday afternoon, due to a COVID-19 related illness.

McCarty was in his fourth year as a member of the Board of Education and had served as president since Sept. of 2020. He is also a former employee of FSD 145.

“George will always be remembered for his true passion and love for our district. He was a strong advocate for students and staff and his voice and his presence will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife, Sue Ann, two adult daughters and two grandchildren. We ask the community to keep George’s family, his fellow board members and the entire FSD family in your thoughts and prayers. We will set aside time to honor George and his legacy at our next Board Meeting on Feb. 2,” according to FSD 145.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some furry friends made a long trip from an Alabama animal shelter to Poplar Grove to meet...
More than 30 dogs rescued from overpopulated Alabama shelters and brought to the Stateline
This is the preliminary snowfall potential forecast for the areas with the best chances to see...
FIRST ALERT: Light snow through early Sunday then a winter storm arrives Monday
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday and early Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY MONDAY: Several hours of heavy, wet snow on the way Monday
Two students at Clinton High School report being sexually assaulted during a school sporting...
Former Clinton High School coach arrested on physical child abuse charges
The City of Freeport declares a snow emergency

Latest News

Snow emergencies in effect Monday night
Dine-in services are back.
Region 1 moves to Phase 4, IDPH says
I-39 and Baxter Road
Driver taken to hospital after I-39, Baxter Road rollover
New exhibit
New exhibit at Discovery Center Museum