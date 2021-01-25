FSD 145 Board President dies from COVID-19 related illness

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - George McCarty, President of the FSD 145 Board of Education died on Sunday afternoon, due to a COVID-19 related illness.

McCarty was in his fourth year as a member of the Board of Education and had served as president since Sept. of 2020. He is also a former employee of FSD 145.

“George will always be remembered for his true passion and love for our district. He was a strong advocate for students and staff and his voice and his presence will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife, Sue Ann, two adult daughters and two grandchildren. We ask the community to keep George’s family, his fellow board members and the entire FSD family in your thoughts and prayers. We will set aside time to honor George and his legacy at our next Board Meeting on Feb. 2,” according to FSD 145.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.