Former Clinton High School coach arrested on physical child abuse charges

Two students at Clinton High School report being sexually assaulted during a school sporting...
Two students at Clinton High School report being sexually assaulted during a school sporting event practice by 36-year-old Tyler William Clark who was a part-time school coach.(Raycom Images)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two students at Clinton High School report being sexually assaulted during a school sporting event practice by 36-year-old Tyler William Clark who was a part-time school coach.

Clinton Police say on Dec. 27 2020  at 6:10 p.m. the department began an investigation into the complaints. The victim, a girl student at Clinton says during practice Clark touched her inappropriately.  As the investigation continued another student came forward and said they were also physically assaulted by Clark during that practice.

Clark was arrested on Sunday and sent to the Rock County Jail. He  faces charges of physical abuse of a child and disorderly conduct.

