FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY MONDAY: Several hours of heavy, wet snow on the way Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a lackluster Winter thus far on the snow front, but that’s to change dramatically over the the next day or two. To date, Rockford’s seasonal snowfall total sits at 15.6″. That’s more than five inches shy of the 21.0″ that should be in the books by now. That gap will be narrowed considerably over the next 24 to 36 hours, as a winter storm takes aim on the region, threatening to deposit several inches of snow over the area. Confidence in a high impact winter storm system has risen enough for National Weather Service meteorologists to issue a Winter Storm Warning for all of northern Illinois, and for the 23 First Alert Weather Team to declare a First Alert Weather Day for both Monday and Tuesday.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for all of northern Illinois Monday night into Tuesday. Southern Wisconsin is not currently under any alert, though a Winter Weather Advisory is likely to come. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday and early Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’ve closely monitored this storm and its evolution for several days. At first, there were several uncertainties regarding the strength of the storm system and its ultimate path. And, while there are still a few uncertainties yet to be resolved, computer model projections of the incoming Monday system continue to gel around the notion that our area’s headed for a significant snowfall beginning Monday afternoon and building into a wind-driven snow at night.

If there’s been a trend we’ve noticed over the past few days, it’s been a slowing one in terms of the onset of precipitation. The presence of very dry air at the surface is the main reason driving this. Still, we anticipate snow to begin in the mid to late afternoon hours Monday.

Snow will overspread the entire area in time for Monday evening's commute. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Once snow begins, conditions are likely to go downhill fast, as snow intensifies during the evening and northeasterly winds strengthen, further reducing visibility during the evening hours.

Snow is likely to be at its heaviest in the mid to late evening hours Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow will continue into the overnight hours and will carry into Tuesday, though the intensity is likely to wane a bit at that time.

Snow will continue into Tuesday's opening hours, though will be starting to diminish in intensity. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Model projections then shut the precipitation off during the predawn hours of Tuesday.

Expect precipitation to come to an end quickly Tuesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Now, to discuss the elephant in the room, and that’s accumulation forecasts. To be clear, the storm will not be a gargantuan snow producer, but several inches of snow are a good bet in most spots. As forecasters, its prudent we examine a vast array of computer model forecasts, rather than just a single one. An average of the dozens I’ve had the opportunity to review in the past few days generates 4″ to 7″ over the majority of the area. The thought is that the highest amounts will be found south and west of Rockford. It’s possible that some areas could see as much as 7″ to 10″, while amounts will drop rather sharply as you head into Wisconsin.

Most of us are to see between four and seven inches of snow. Higher amounts are possible south of I-88, with lighter amounts into Wisconsin. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The areas most favored to see locally higher snow totals would be south of Interstate 88 and north of Interstate 80, which would place portions of Lee and Whiteside Counties in the corridor of greatest risk.

Heaviest snow is likely to be over portions of Lee and Whiteside Counties. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The following images displaying accumulation forecasts for a few select Stateline communities represents the average snowfall accumulations generated by the ensemble of model forecasts. This, too, underscores the notion that the highest snowfall amounts are to be found south of Rockford.

Heavier snow amounts are likely to occur south of Rockford, lighter amounts are to be found north. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Heavier snow amounts are likely to occur south of Rockford, lighter amounts are to be found north. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Heavier snow amounts are likely to occur south of Rockford, lighter amounts are to be found north. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s important to note that this is going to be a very heavy, wet snow, which will be tough to shovel. With that in mind, try to avoid shoveling just once at the end of the event. Rather, do it in a few passes, once in the early evening, perhaps another time before bed, and then a last round in the morning.

The bottom line regarding the incoming storm is as follows. Expect several hours of heavy, wet snow starting mid to late afternoon Monday, and winding down by early Tuesday morning. The worst period for travel is likely to come between about 6:00pm and Midnight. Snow won’t be the only problem, though. Gusty winds will not only further reduce visibility, it’ll also contribute to considerable blowing and drifting concerns during the evening.

The storm starts to impact the area in the mid to late afternoon hours. Worst travel will be between 6:00pm and Midnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.