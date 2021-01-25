Driver taken to hospital after I-39, Baxter Road rollover

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - One person was taken to a local hospital after a rollover crash in Cherry Valley Monday morning.

Fire crews were at the scene of I-39 and Baxter Road before 9:15 a.m. The condition of the driver could not be given. The victim was the only person in the vehicle.

This story will be updated as new information comes in.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.