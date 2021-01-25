Advertisement

Driver taken to hospital after I-39, Baxter Road rollover

The condition of the driver could not be given.
I-39 and Baxter Road
I-39 and Baxter Road(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - One person was taken to a local hospital after a rollover crash in Cherry Valley Monday morning.

Fire crews were at the scene of I-39 and Baxter Road before 9:15 a.m. The condition of the driver could not be given. The victim was the only person in the vehicle.

This story will be updated as new information comes in.

