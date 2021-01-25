2021 Motorcycles arrive at the Kegel Harley Davidson store

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you are in the market for a sweet new ride, team members at Kegel Harley Davidson says now is the time to buy a new bike.

The brand new 2021 line of Harley Davidson motorcycles were released earlier in the week and to show off the bikes and bring customers in the shop, Kegel hosts an event where potential bike buyers can enjoy a donut and the new and improved motorcycles. Team members at Kegel expect the new bikes to fly out of the showroom.

“Typically a representative from the dealership will go down to the show and that’s where we get all of our information but this time we really got to experience the unveiling of these bikes together with our customers and everyone around the world.” said Chelsea Dadez, Kegel Harly Davidson marketing and event coordinator.

