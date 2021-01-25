Advertisement

2 people shot, taken to hospital in Belvidere

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a shooting on Monday afternoon.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people have been taken to a local hospital after a shooting in Belvidere on Monday afternoon.

The Belvidere Police Department said two gunshot victims were taken to local hospitals after the shooting near 1217 Logan Ave. around 3:55 p.m. Police are still investigating, this story is developing.

This story will be updated as new information comes in.

