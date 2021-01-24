Rockford Family Initiative hosts first Rockford Walk for Life

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the first time, Rockford Family Initiative hosts a walk for life, where pro-life advocates gather to spread their message.

“We should be supporting life and trying to maintain life and an abortion takes life,” Co-coordinator Danniel Pribble said.

“All they’re doing is making it more difficult and more dangerous,” President of Winnebago County Citizens for Choice Barb Giolitto said.

Signs, chants, and a loud message from pro-life supporters march through downtown Rockford, and organizers of the event say the goal is to advocate for those who they believe do not have a voice.

“We’re out here today to show our opposition to abortion and to stand up for the rights of the unborn,” Pribble said.

Hundreds from all across the state made their way to Rockford for the march.

“There were probably a good dozen groups here today,” Pro-life advocate Jacob Tipre said.

Not everyone agrees with the message, Giolitto thinks every woman and family should have a choice.

“There are many many reasons why they would have to choose this path nobody chooses that happily,” Giolitto said. “It’s something that is very personal and not for any one of those people carrying a sign to decide.”

Pribble says the group hopes to hold this event every year in Rockford, but those on the other side say it won’t come without opposition.

“A health issue can never involve destroying life the abortion takes a human life,” Pribble said. “There’s a baby in the womb you can call it a fetus you can call it whatever you want but it’s a human life.”

“I believe that they should just go home and live their own lives and not try to tell other people how they should live their lives,” Giolitto said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.