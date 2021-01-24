Advertisement

Rockford Family Initiative hosts first Rockford Walk for Life

Rockford Family Initiative hosts a walk for life, where pro-life advocates share their message.
Rockford Family Initiative hosts a walk for life, where pro-life advocates share their message.(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the first time, Rockford Family Initiative hosts a walk for life, where pro-life advocates gather to spread their message.

“We should be supporting life and trying to maintain life and an abortion takes life,” Co-coordinator Danniel Pribble said.

“All they’re doing is making it more difficult and more dangerous,” President of Winnebago County Citizens for Choice Barb Giolitto said.

Signs, chants, and a loud message from pro-life supporters march through downtown Rockford, and organizers of the event say the goal is to advocate for those who they believe do not have a voice.

“We’re out here today to show our opposition to abortion and to stand up for the rights of the unborn,” Pribble said.

Hundreds from all across the state made their way to Rockford for the march.

“There were probably a good dozen groups here today,” Pro-life advocate Jacob Tipre said.

Not everyone agrees with the message, Giolitto thinks every woman and family should have a choice.

“There are many many reasons why they would have to choose this path nobody chooses that happily,” Giolitto said. “It’s something that is very personal and not for any one of those people carrying a sign to decide.”

Pribble says the group hopes to hold this event every year in Rockford, but those on the other side say it won’t come without opposition.

“A health issue can never involve destroying life the abortion takes a human life,” Pribble said. “There’s a baby in the womb you can call it a fetus you can call it whatever you want but it’s a human life.”

“I believe that they should just go home and live their own lives and not try to tell other people how they should live their lives,” Giolitto said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Region 4 officially out of tier 3, was final region in tier
All Illinois regions officially out of tier 3 mitigation
Signs continue to point to a stronger storm system that might impact the beginning of our next...
FIRST ALERT: Winter’s first sub-zero temperatures, two snow systems highlight eventful few days
Carpetland USA President Kevin Rose says Wednesday night someone came on his property and...
Rockford business owner speaks out about catalytic converter theft
Tracking two rounds of snow for the Stateline.
FIRST ALERT: Bitter cold continues, round #1 of snow arrives this weekend ahead of potentially more potent storm
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Congresswoman files articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden

Latest News

The event took place Saturday morning in front of the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Sculpture,...
Women’s March Rockford celebrates differently
Winnebago mom starts petition to change vaccine distribution plan
Winnebago mom starts petition to change vaccine distribution plan
Founder of Barstool Dave Portnoy gave the call to Megan Sengchannavong, whose family owns...
Sister’s Thai Cafe gets financial help from Barstool Fund
After struggling through the COVID pandemic, the restaurant is ready to receive thousand of...
Sister’s Thai Cafe gets financial help from Barstool Fund