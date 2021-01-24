Restaurant owners share perspective on return of indoor dining

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the first time since October people can eat indoors at some of their favorite restaurants in the Rockford region.

“It has been fantastic to see people’s faces to be able to talk to them to serve them a meal on a plate with real silverware,” Magpie Owner Stephanie Caltagerone said.

For many restaurants in the Stateline, life without indoor dining creates financial and emotional challenges.

“You don’t get into this business not wanting to interact with people and make them something tasty to eat,” Caltagerone said.

While many restaurant owners were eager to reopen, some choose to wait to seat and serve customers.

“We’re bursting at the seams to open this place up,” Lucha Cantina and Ranchero Pizza Owner Joshua Binning said.

Binning says he plans to reopen his restaurant in February, he says past experience taught him it’s better to be patient.

“Every restaurant was so excited for June 26 to happen before we can open up again and then June 26 did happen and it wasn’t the most exciting night for us at all,” Binning said.

Binning is waiting till region one moves to phase four in the restore Illinois plan which the Illinois Department of Public Health says could happen as soon as Monday, Jan. 25.

“25% capacity or 25 people max that’s not exactly a business plan that anybody who wants to run a business on,” Binning said.

Binning says for now the curbside operation will drive his business but he is excited for others who sat and served people this week.

“I am beyond confident that all of my peers are doing the exact right thing to their restaurants that they’re going by the procedures,” Binning said.

Binning says customers who want to return to his restaurant can make a reservation online, so when he opens in February they are first in line to sit at a table.

