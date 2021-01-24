Advertisement

More than 30 dogs rescued from overpopulated Alabama shelters and brought to the Stateline

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some furry friends made a long trip from an Alabama animal shelter to Poplar Grove to meet several foster families who volunteer to get the pets adopted.

Members of A Little R & R Sanctuary worked with two overcrowded animal shelters in Alabama clearing 20 dogs out of one and 11 from another to allow those shelters to help other dogs. The dogs brought to the Stateline will go home with one of 22 different foster families who will find them a safe home..

“Southern states have such a problem with overpopulation with animals not being spayed and neuter so they just have a lot more down there that are trying to fend for themselves and bringing them up here is giving them a new look on their life,” said Felicia Ktizma, A Little R&R Animal Sanctuary vice president.

