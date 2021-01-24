FIRST ALERT: Light snow through early Sunday then a winter storm arrives Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Snow is the name of the game over the next few days in the Rockford region, as we have several opportunities for snow beginning Saturday night. We are also continuing to track and fine tune the potential for a winter storm on Monday where accumulating snow, some heavy at times is looking likely.

As we end January 2021, it’s looking likely it will end on an active note beginning Saturday night continuing through early Sunday. The light snow will move in late Saturday night and continue through Sunday early morning. This system will have minor impacts with it, as most of us will see around an inch of snow. Areas west and north of Rockford could see closer to 2 in spots and less south.

Light snow will give most of us around an inch of snow, higher amounts slightly west and north of Rockford Saturday night. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Some freezing drizzle will also be possible in the morning Sunday, which means roads could become slick overnight and in the morning. Temperatures in the lower 30s will be around in the afternoon under cloudy skies, but remaining dry.

Our next weather maker for Monday into Tuesday is spinning off the coast of California, bringing heavy rain to several spots in the southern parts of the state. A weather balloon was launched near the storm for the computer forecast models to gat the most up-to-date data. However there was a big technology glitch that impacted the balloon and hence the models didn’t get all of the data they need to forecast the snow storm for us. Meaning details are there but will gradually become more refined.

Monday's storm still has more than 2,000 miles to travel. An early weather balloon launch near CA had a technical glitch. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Still some noteworthy uncertainty though on placement and duration of wintry weather. We need one more run of model data overnight to solidify exact amounts, but heavy snowfall is certainly on the table. It’s likely that several spots in the region are favored for snow totals exceeding 4″ and potentially exceeding 6″. The snow will be a heavy, wet type of snow. Once we get through Saturday night and the early parts of Sunday, a more solidified forecast for snow totals will come out. Because of that technology glitch, the confidence for the snowfall potential at this point is still relatively low.

This is the preliminary snowfall potential forecast for the areas with the best chances to see 6 inches or more snow. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Parts of the Quad Cities and into parts of Iowa already have a Winter Storm Watch that has been issued. We will continue to monitor to see when (not if) the watch will get expanded into our region, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds will increase with this system Monday night and as the initially wet, heavy snow becomes lighter in nature, blowing and drifting snow will be an issue. The biggest travel impacts will be for the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.

Here is an early look on the estimates of when heavy snow, winds and more will start Monday along with impacts. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Here's everything about the storm on Monday and what you need to know. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

If you are traveling at all during that period, definitely stay tuned to the forecast. Now is the time to begin preparations!

