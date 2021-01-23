Advertisement

Women’s March Rockford celebrates differently

The event only drew in a fraction of the usual turnout due to COVID-19
The event took place Saturday morning in front of the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Sculpture,...
The event took place Saturday morning in front of the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Sculpture, only drawing in a fraction of the usual turnout. Lead organizer, Mary McNamara Bernsten, said changes brought on by the pandemic only promote a stronger me(WIFR)
By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “Today is a little bit different for Women’s March Rockford,” said Women’s March Rockford organizer, Mary McNamara Bernsten.

For the past 4 years, hundreds of walkers, event leaders and supporters descend down the streets of Rockford, chanting in support of women’s rights. Although, this year looked much different.

“Due to COVID, and the various Women’s restrictions and people’s varying comfort levels,” said McNamara Bernsten. “Women’s March Rockford wanted to meet people where they’re at, and have kind of an open house feel.”

The event took place Saturday morning in front of the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Sculpture, only drawing in a fraction of the usual turnout. Lead organizer, Mary McNamara Bernsten, said changes brought on by the pandemic only promote a stronger message of inclusivity.

“We opened up this door for women to unite to create equity in all facets of our communities,” said McNamara Bernsten.

While people don’t get to march this year, many say they still feel like they have a lot to celebrate.

“The Women’s March feels as if we’ve had a major win,” said participant, Beth McGowan. “We finally have somebody in the White House who actually has a respect for women.”

Beth McGowan participates in the march every year, and said the changes are noticeable, but there is still a lot of work to do.

“The only way you get your elected representatives to really represent you, is to continue to push,” said McGowan.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Region 4 officially out of tier 3, was final region in tier
All Illinois regions officially out of tier 3 mitigation
Signs continue to point to a stronger storm system that might impact the beginning of our next...
FIRST ALERT: Winter’s first sub-zero temperatures, two snow systems highlight eventful few days
Carpetland USA President Kevin Rose says Wednesday night someone came on his property and...
Rockford business owner speaks out about catalytic converter theft
Tracking two rounds of snow for the Stateline.
FIRST ALERT: Bitter cold continues, round #1 of snow arrives this weekend ahead of potentially more potent storm
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Congresswoman files articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden

Latest News

Winnebago mom starts petition to change vaccine distribution plan
Winnebago mom starts petition to change vaccine distribution plan
Founder of Barstool Dave Portnoy gave the call to Megan Sengchannavong, whose family owns...
Sister’s Thai Cafe gets financial help from Barstool Fund
After struggling through the COVID pandemic, the restaurant is ready to receive thousand of...
Sister’s Thai Cafe gets financial help from Barstool Fund
Jodi Murray started a petition asking for state leaders to make a change to the COVID-19...
Winnebago mom starts petition to prioritize vaccinations for people with underlying health conditions