Advertisement

Sister’s Thai Cafe gets financial help from Barstool Fund

After struggling through the COVID pandemic, the restaurant is ready to receive thousand of...
After struggling through the COVID pandemic, the restaurant is ready to receive thousand of dollars thanks to Barstool Sports.(WIFR)
By Shannon Kelly
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Thousands of businesses around the country have struggled to stay open because of the pandemic. As a way to help, the media company Barstool Sports started a fund to raise money to help out businesses around the U.S. So far it’s raised nearly $30 million. One stateline restaurant is on the receiving end.

Founder of Barstool Dave Portnoy gave the call to Megan Sengchannavong, whose family owns Sister’s Thai Café, telling her the big news that funding was coming their way. Megan sent her family’s story to the Barstool Fund explaining the restaurant’s path from opening at the former Clock Tower nearly 8 years ago, to reestablishing downtown, to having its most successful year in 2019, then it all came crashing during COVID. The restaurant never let any employees go and had hope they’d get through this. Now $15,000 with the potential for more is getting them back on their feet. Sengchannavong says this couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Just the thought of almost having to close or the thought of losing this place because of the unexpected events of what’s going on with the pandemic, we were really down and we were really looking, reaching for something. Just every day taking it day by day and I feel like our prayers were really answered, said Megan Sengchannavong.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Region 4 officially out of tier 3, was final region in tier
All Illinois regions officially out of tier 3 mitigation
Pyramid Molding Group Announces Debut as Parent Company to Industrial Molds and Pyramid Plastics
At more than 50 years, Rockford manufacturer rebrands
Signs continue to point to a stronger storm system that might impact the beginning of our next...
FIRST ALERT: Winter’s first sub-zero temperatures, two snow systems highlight eventful few days
Carpetland USA President Kevin Rose says Wednesday night someone came on his property and...
Rockford business owner speaks out about catalytic converter theft
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Congresswoman files articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden

Latest News

Jodi Murray started a petition asking for state leaders to make a change to the COVID-19...
Winnebago mom starts petition to prioritize vaccinations for people with underlying health conditions
A Pontotoc County woman is dead after a crash Sunday afternoon.
Rockford man sentenced to 10 years in jail for fatal drunk driving crash
During the search, officials say investigators discovered a .40 caliber pistol, 140 grams of...
Durand Police arrests man on multiple weapon charges
Round #1 Snow Arrives This Weekend
Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 1/22/2021