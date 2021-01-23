Advertisement

Regents women’s basketball preapres for new season with new team

By Joe Olmo
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - College basketball is taking place in the Stateline. The Rockford University men’s team opens its season on Saturday, while the women prepare for their opener in two weeks.

The Regents have just one player from last year’s squad on the roster. Belvidere grad Neve Yerk returns for her junior season. She says she’s had to take on more of a leadership and scoring role, but that’s nothing she is not used to already.

Normally, Rockford would be well into its season, but Yerk says the team is using that extra time to prepare.

“It’s been tough, it’s kind of sad in ways, knowing that we would usually start in October and have a lot of games under our belt,” explained Yerk. “But, we got a lot of time to practice, a lot of time to work with each other and get to know each other more. Everybody’s new, really. So, it’s just been good to get some chemistry going.”

The Regents will open the season on the road at Aurora University on Friday, Feb. 5. Rockford will play a conference-only schedule after their original season opening opponent, Illinois Tech, canceled its season.

