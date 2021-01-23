FIRST ALERT: Bitter cold continues, round #1 of snow arrives this weekend ahead of potentially more potent storm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Clear and cold conditions are once again expected tonight as high pressure moves over the Stateline. The coldest night of the season calls for lows in the single digits below zero before snow arrives for the weekend ahead of another potentially potent storm early next week.

Lows Friday night into early Saturday in the single digits will likely move below zero in spots. Because of this, be sure to wear layers to avoid hypothermia if you need to be out late! Otherwise Friday night will be a good night to stay under a blanket and relax for sure. Star-filled skies and the widespread snow cover are the main reasons why we will get so cold this evening.

Lows will drip into the single digits below zero across the entire region overnight into Saturday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Saturday will start dry as clouds move in during the afternoon. Light snow is expected to develop from west to east late Saturday afternoon around dinner time and will last into very early Sunday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in place for parts of Wisconsin, north of our region where spots could see 4 inches or higher of snow north of Madison.

Snow will move from west to east beginning from dinner time Saturday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A brief round of snow is in store Saturday evening with some moderate bands later at night. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Snow will begin tapering off as we get into Sunday morning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Snow will exit Sunday morning and the rest of the day will remain dry. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

For us, expect 1-2 inches for the majority of the area. Less snow south of Rockford and more snow west and north of the Forest City. It’s those spots that could see some spots approach 3 inches when all is said and done.

Most of us will see 1-2 inches of snow with higher amounts west and into southern Wisconsin. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Once round #1 moves out Sunday morning, the rest of the day through Monday afternoon will serve as the ‘break’ between weather-makers as a potentially more potent storm eyes the Midwest late Monday through very early Tuesday. This event looks to be more widespread than the weekend event. However it’s still plenty early to talk specific snowfall potential, track, and more because there are still too many uncertainties.

For example, the image below is of the European Forecast model from Thursday morning showing the time period of Monday p.m. through Tuesday with a bulls eye on the Stateline for the highest snowfall potential. However if you look at the same model and its run from Friday morning 24 hours later, a big shift in track brings the heaviest axis of snowfall potential south and east of the region. It goes to show that changes like this can happen quick when it comes to winter weather forecasting.

The run of the European Forecast Model 24 hours ago shows Rockford on the bulls eye for the highest snow potential. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A shift south in 24 hours just goes to show that changes are consistently made in days leading up to a storm. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

For right now it’s unlikely round #2 will miss us completely and we will get additional accumulating snow. But the specifics have yet to be determined because we are still a few days away. Continue monitoring the forecast and we will be able to talk more specifics as we go through the weekend

Things are still not set in stone for Monday's storm yet, stay tuned as we fine-tune it. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

