Durand Police arrests teen on multiple weapon charges

DURAND, Ill. (WIFR) - The Durand Police Department Thursday arrested a teenager with who faces multiple weapons charges after being found with a loaded rifle.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 21 the Durand Police Department received a call from the Winnebago County 911 center regarding a missing person, possibly suffering from a mental health crisis originally from Stephenson County. Police say a teenager was near the area of 13400 Best Road in near Lake Summerset when it was discovered the teen was armed and possibly coming to Durand to meet with an acquaintance.

Jacob Alter was later located in the 300 block of North Center Street in Durand where he was taken into police custody. At the scene a loaded .22 caliber rifle was recovered.

Alter faces Possession of Firearm with Defaced Serial Number, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon/Vehicle/Firearm Loaded/No FOID, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon/Vehicle/Loaded Firearm and Unlawful Use of a Weapon charges from the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The Durand Police Department received assistance from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Winnebago Police Department and the Illinois State Police.

