Rockford man arrested for allegedly violently abusing a child

Rockford Man Charged with Domestic Battery and Failure to Register(Winnebago County Sheriff's Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - According to Rockford Police, officials received a report of the abuse, which occurred in the 300 block of Central Avenue, on December 17.

37-year-old Daniel Flores-Lopez was arrested Thursday for allegedly violently abusing a child under the age of 13. Police say Flores-Lopez is a registered violent offender against youth and was known to the victim.

He was taken into custody Thursday in the 6500 block of E. State Street after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Flores-Lopez faces charges of Domestic Battery and Failure to Register as a Violent Youth Offender.

