Rockford Fire to participate in community risk pilot program

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department was recently selected by the National Fire Protection Association to participate in the second phase of a pilot program to build a digital community risk assessment tool.

The goal of the program is to increase fire community knowledge or impactful mitigation initiatives and engage in smart risk management. The CRA tool will be utilized by all participating fire departments to determine the effectiveness of the initiatives.

The first phase of the pilot project, which included participation from 50 fire departments across the country, helped identify features of the digital dashboard that will work effectively and those that need fine-tuning. During the second phase of the program, which involves participation from 250 departments nationwide, the Rockford Fire Department will provide insights around the use of dashboard through June of 2021 to help continue refining and enhancing its effectiveness.

“We are thrilled to be participating in this important project,” said Division Chief Matthew Knott. “Not only will access to the tool give us invaluable information about our community’s needs, but it’s rewarding to know that using the tool will increase its effectiveness and help other fire departments in the long run.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

