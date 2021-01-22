Project Love donates mats, blankets to area homeless population

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - You don’t need a meteorologist to tell you that January and February are generally chilly. Because of that, the Rockford Wellness Center is looking to help the homeless stay just a little warmer.

Project love uses recycled plastic grocery bags to turn to them into blankets and mats for Rockford’s homeless population. All blankets are made by volunteers and take up to 8 hours to weave. The community response is great every year says Rockford Wellness Dr. Kimberly Williams. She also says it’s all about giving back.

Williams says, “Community involvement is everything for us. Our business lives and dies by that, and we want to give back to the community, we want to share. This is my home, this is everybody’s home here, so when we make it better, we make it better for everybody.”

Finished mats and blankets are donated to Carpenter’s Place. You can stop by the Rockford Wellness Center if you have any plastic bags you would like to donate.

